With 5000 mAh Mega Battery Infinix Smart 5 is available now

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Infinix the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan launched a new Smart 5 model, which means to bring the young people a powerful device with an attractive price. With 5000 mAh battery life, 6.6-inch HD+ water-drop screen and 8MP selfie camera with dual flash, the starting price of smart 5 is Rs. 14,999 for 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 16,999.

With the large 5000 mAh battery which could last for 4 days and intelligent power-saving technology, you can enjoy your entertainment all day long without power worries. A wide 6.6” HD+ beautiful, vibrant screen provides a clear and broader view for a better mobile experience, you would never worry about catching the running enemy in the video game or missing the movie star’s face of your favorite movie on the small screen. Meanwhile, with the 500nit sunlight display, the screen shows vivid vision no matter what kind of sunlight condition. With the better screen, your picture would also look excellent on your phone than the other normal screen.



The 8 MP front camera features automatic retouching to deliver perfect photos. With Selfie focus and dual flash, you get a gentle background blur that makes you the star of the picture. Also, you would get the best selfie you ever have through the new beautify algorithms to make every selfie photo impeccable. It brings more intelligent ways to customize your own beauty style such as 3D face improvement to make selfie photos more natural and unique. For the rear camera, regardless of the sunlight or low light condition, the Infinix 13MP triple camera of smart 5 offers clearer, brighter and more beautiful photos effortlessly at all time.

The Smart 5 is available in two variants 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

Infinix Smart 5 is available in three beautiful colors Midnight Black, Ocean Wave and Quetzal Cyan.