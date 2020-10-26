UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 5000 MAh Mega Battery Infinix Smart 5 Is Available Now

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:22 AM

With 5000 mAh Mega Battery Infinix Smart 5 is available now

Infinix the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan launched a new Smart 5 model, which means to bring the young people a powerful device with an attractive price

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Infinix the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan launched a new Smart 5 model, which means to bring the young people a powerful device with an attractive price. With 5000 mAh battery life, 6.6-inch HD+ water-drop screen and 8MP selfie camera with dual flash, the starting price of smart 5 is Rs. 14,999 for 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 16,999.
With the large 5000 mAh battery which could last for 4 days and intelligent power-saving technology, you can enjoy your entertainment all day long without power worries. A wide 6.6” HD+ beautiful, vibrant screen provides a clear and broader view for a better mobile experience, you would never worry about catching the running enemy in the video game or missing the movie star’s face of your favorite movie on the small screen. Meanwhile, with the 500nit sunlight display, the screen shows vivid vision no matter what kind of sunlight condition. With the better screen, your picture would also look excellent on your phone than the other normal screen.


The 8 MP front camera features automatic retouching to deliver perfect photos. With Selfie focus and dual flash, you get a gentle background blur that makes you the star of the picture. Also, you would get the best selfie you ever have through the new beautify algorithms to make every selfie photo impeccable. It brings more intelligent ways to customize your own beauty style such as 3D face improvement to make selfie photos more natural and unique. For the rear camera, regardless of the sunlight or low light condition, the Infinix 13MP triple camera of smart 5 offers clearer, brighter and more beautiful photos effortlessly at all time.

The Smart 5 is available in two variants 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.
Infinix Smart 5 is available in three beautiful colors Midnight Black, Ocean Wave and Quetzal Cyan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Mobile Young Price All Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 October 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

11 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

11 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.