With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme C21Y Now Available in Pakistan

Following the exceptional success of realme C21Y during the Daraz flash sale, the device goes on sale across Pakistan for PKR 21,999/-

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) The fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan and around the world, realme has a few surprises up its sleeves. Recently, realme became the bestselling smartphone brand on Daraz during the month of September. This achievement was fueled mainly because of realme’s C-Series superstar realme C25s which sold like hot cakes during the realme Super September Shopping Week. Riding the wave of C-Series’ popularity, here’s another device by realme that has performed exceptionally well – the realme C21Y. The device is now available all over Pakistan for PKR 21,999/- bringing faster performance, lag-free gaming and a seamless user experience all together – thanks to its Unisoc T610 powerful processor.

Unisoc T610 – A Blazing Fast Experience like No Other

realme C21Y comes with the perfect upgrade of Unisoc T610, which is an octa-core 12nm processor clocking up to 1.8GHz speed. The processor gives a single-core performance bumped by more than 45% compared with competing products (SD665) and a multi-core performance increased by more than 25% (compared to MTK G35, GeekBench test results) using advanced 12nm technology.

This makes the entire usability of realme C21Y faster, smoother and better with its flagship DynamicIQ architecture design.

13MP AI Triple Camera – Everyone’s Favourite Photography Companion

realme C21Y makes all your memories easier to capture, with the 13MP AI Triple Camera. This camera gives you the perfect opportunity to capture images zoomed 4x. Now all your power outages will become easier with the realme C21Y’s camera, as it allows you to get brighter images in low-lights and dark surroundings.

Mighty Battery of 5,000mAh – Lasts Longer Keeping the Fun Going

Our phone devices are our lifelines, that much can’t be disputed. With the realme C21Y deivce, you get a battery of 5,000 mAh. This mighty battery allows you to keep on using your phone without the fear of low battery at a critical time. Listening to music, gaming, taking pictures can now be done with peace of mind of the battery not giving up on us at the last minute.

The realme C21Y was a hot favourite amongst realme fans during the flash sale, and you can get yours for PKR 21,999/- now that it is available all across Pakistan.