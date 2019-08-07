UrduPoint.com
With The Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #EmbracetheGreeninYou This August

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:39 PM

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #EmbracetheGreeninYou this August

Huawei is celebrating this season of festivities in Pakistan with the smartphone that has climbed to the top of its price segment of USD 250/- to USD 300/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) The people of Pakistan are gearing up to celebrate two big and festive occasions next week. The first being Eid-ul-Azha that is coinciding aptly with the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Huawei has found the perfect way for people to embrace that festive spirit with the Emerald Green version of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. Not only does it make for the best Eid gift, but people can revel in the Independence Day fervor with the perfect shade of Green. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 retails for PKR 35,999/- nationwide. Be it Eid celebrations or a way to show-off patriotism, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 gels in well with any theme. It is one of the most beloved smartphones in Pakistan, having clinched the top spot in its price segment of USD 250/- to USD 300/-. Since launching, the phone has received great market anticipation as fans queued up in lines to get their hands on the device! According to sales data, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is the top choice for consumers of the midrange category which means that every 1 in 2 people have purchased the midrange killer.

The phone is Huawei's first venture into the Pop-up camera category and comes with an AI-powered 16MP shooter that pops from the top of the phone. This gives the screen a real estate of 6.59 inches, giving a mesmerizing fuller view. An AI-powered triple camera setup with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP at the back, a 4,000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 128GB memory make this phone a treasure trove of entertainment, gaming and capturing memories. With the #EmbracetheGreeninYou campaign, Huawei is giving people a chance to buy the Emerald Green colour and showcase their love for Pakistan. The smartphone is available across the country at all Huawei stores.

