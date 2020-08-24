With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HUAWEI MatePad T 8 Goes on Sale

Power, Performance and Affordability – Meet the New HUAWEI MatePad T 8

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th August, 2020) The consumer technology threshold stands revolutionized today. While Huawei is leading the charge from the front, it has once again extended its 1 + 8 + N product strategy in Pakistan. This time, by introducing a tablet that packs power, performance, a FullView display and long-lasting battery life – all in a compact offering. Usually brands are racing to produce tablets at cheaper and cheaper prices, often compromising on the performance. With the newly launched HUAWEI MatePad T 8 however, Huawei has crafted an affordable tablet which does not compromise on powerful performance. Equipped with an Octa-core chipset and utilizing EMUI 10, which has been optimized for performance, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is built to offer customers a smooth user experience to rival flagship tablets at a price tag of PKR 23,999/-. The MatePad T 8 is available to purchase online and in stores nationwide.

Designed to support a diverse range of work and play scenarios, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 features an octa-core processor, and the main frequency is up to 2.0 GHz, which greatly increases the tablet’s processing speeds. Users can seamlessly swap between using the tablet as a mobile office to playing games and browsing social media with extreme ease. With this, expectations of what is capable on an affordable tablet will be exceeded by users on a daily basis.

The advanced chipset works in tandem with the 5,100mAh high capacity battery embedded in the tablet to support up to 12 hours of continuous local video playback, or up to an impressive 600 hours of standby time with the screen off .

With such a remarkable battery life, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is as reliable as it is powerful, with the user being able to put the tablet through its paces with no fear of running out of juice.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 offers a host of intelligent features with EMUI10.0.1. The custom Android operating system is optimised for rapid response and features a carefully developed Dark mode, based on Huawei’s human factors research, which offers a more comfortable reading experience for users. Furthermore, with magazine-like layouts, users can read on their tablet in a way which is reminiscent of holding physical books. Furthermore, the implementation of an exquisite Morandi Palette means EMUI10 looks more charming and elegant than ever.

With a striking 8-inch display utilising a high screen to body ratio of 80%, the outstanding powerful performance of the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is given the platform it deserves to shine. The Octa-core chipset and outstanding display work in harmony to offer a smooth experience.

Overall, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 instantly fills a gap in the market for a budget friendly tablet that does not compromise on powerful performance. With an octa-core processor and main frequency of 2.0 GHz, users can rely on the tablet to keep up with the tasks of a busy lifestyle with the reassurance that it will last all day long with a 5100mAh high capacity battery. Gone are the days of having to decide between the price or feature set of your tablet, with the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 able to tick both boxes.