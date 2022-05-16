Witness The Next Era of Smartphone Camera — vivo Launches X80 With ZEISS Camera Features and vivo V1+ Chipset

The vivo X80 is equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology both inside and out, resulting in a seamless photography experience that lets users to shoot wonderfully natural-looking photographs and videos

<p>ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ):Adding to the brand’s famous X Series, vivo recently unveiled the vivo X80, marking the next step in the company's worldwide imaging cooperation with ZEISS and their shared goal of creating the finest smartphone photography experience. With the X Series, vivo has elevated the standards of smartphone camera technology and innovation, bringing joy to local consumers as a long-time industry pioneer.

The vivo X80 is equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology both inside and out, resulting in a seamless photography experience that lets users to shoot wonderfully natural-looking photographs and videos. The much-anticipated vivo X80 comes with features and technology that make it deserving of its legacy and the attention it has earned from tech and photography aficionados.

Redefining Photography & Cinematography

The vivo X80 boasts a remarkable triple rear camera setup with 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor rear camera, 12MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera that can easily compete with the top professional cameras out there. Overloaded with exceptional camera technologies including the famous ZEISS T* Coating, that eliminates the biggest challenge with smartphone photography by intelligently removing any unwanted flare or element from the frame, resulting in a high-resolution capture. The brand has also provided unique features for all the filmmaking enthusiasts with ZEISS Professional Video features, an intelligently designed aspect offering multiple settings to choose including ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and AI Video Enhancement. Users can now easily capture true cinematic experience. For selfie enthusiasts, the vivo X80 features a magnificent 32MP front camera with the ZEISS Style Portrait function, one can now enjoy the large aspect ratio, soft bokeh, and signature flares of the anamorphic lens.

It adds loads of personality to your portraits and help you create picture memories that you will not forget.

Redefining Imaging

People have been waiting for vivo to release a smartphone with the V1+ Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology since the company introduced it late last year, and the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive. The X80 is deeply engrained with the greatest level of imaging available, reflecting vivo's commitment. The vivo V1+ Chip lets the phone to achieve professional-level visual upgrades in areas like image, display, and games. The vivo V1+ Chip has an AI - based night video algorithm that optimises both energy consumption and visual output quality. When filming in low-light situations with the X80, the night video mode is activated automatically, while in high-contrast situations, the HDR video algorithm is activated automatically. Users may now capture professional-looking films with just one press, simplifying the user experience.

Redefining Experience

Powered by the superfast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, the vivo X80 offers a seamless gaming, and streaming experience. The users also don’t need to worry about storage or performance, the smartphone offers a massive storage and provide a hassle-free experience. And history prevails, vivo’s X Series are claimed as one of the best designed smartphones, not just in terms of looks but also built quality and in hand feel. The Fluorite AG Glass Design, Cloud Window 2.0 and the two stunning color variants – Cosmic Black and Urban Blue makes the smartphone look divine. The smartphone looks incredibly futuristic and classy, and users won’t be able to stop themselves from boasting it around.

The X80 is available for pre-booking starting today, May 16, 2022. The device is priced at Rs. 159,999 and will be available for sale starting May 24, 2022.