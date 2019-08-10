UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Pleads Guilty For Conspiring To Export US Technology To Iran - Justice Department

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Woman Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Export US Technology to Iran - Justice Department

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) An Iranian citizen has entered a guilty plea for her role in a conspiracy to illegally export technology from the United States to Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"[The Justice Department and FBI] announced the guilty plea of Negar Ghodskani, 40, for her participation in a conspiracy to illegally export controlled technology from the United States to Iran," the release said on Friday.

According to court documents, Ghodskani and the co-defendants in the case established the Green Wave Telecommunications company in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009 that operated as a front for the Iran-based company Fana Moj.

The defendants falsely represented themselves as the employees of Green Wave Telecommunications to get export-controlled technology from the United States.

Ghodskani was indicted in December of 2015 and arrested two years later in Australia, according to the press release.

Ghodskani made her first appearance before the US District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in July of this year.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Iran Company Kuala Lumpur Minneapolis United States Malaysia July December 2015 From Court

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

2 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

3 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

3 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

3 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.