Woman Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Export US Technology to Iran - Justice Department

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) An Iranian citizen has entered a guilty plea for her role in a conspiracy to illegally export technology from the United States to Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"[The Justice Department and FBI] announced the guilty plea of Negar Ghodskani, 40, for her participation in a conspiracy to illegally export controlled technology from the United States to Iran," the release said on Friday.

According to court documents, Ghodskani and the co-defendants in the case established the Green Wave Telecommunications company in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009 that operated as a front for the Iran-based company Fana Moj.

The defendants falsely represented themselves as the employees of Green Wave Telecommunications to get export-controlled technology from the United States.

Ghodskani was indicted in December of 2015 and arrested two years later in Australia, according to the press release.

Ghodskani made her first appearance before the US District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in July of this year.