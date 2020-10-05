Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkuwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works Raiz Khan Monday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the work on digital Pakistan policy was in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkuwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works Raiz Khan Monday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the work on digital Pakistan policy was in full swing.

Presiding over a meeting here to review various projects related to digital Pakistan, he said that IT sector has great potential and through better opportunities more investment could be tapped in this sector.

He said that more investment and job opportunities could be generated through improvement in IT besides increasing foreign reserved to great extent.

He said that IT would be part of all the new projects in the province to ensure upholding of transparency and merit in the society and elimination of corruption and nepotism.

The meeting was briefed about e-tendering, e-bidding, e-workout, e-billing and other IT related projects by Chief Engineer Ayub Khan, Chief Engineer Tariq Khan and other high officials.