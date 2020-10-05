UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Digital Pakistan Policy In Full Swing: CM's Aide

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

Work on digital Pakistan policy in full swing: CM's aide

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkuwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works Raiz Khan Monday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the work on digital Pakistan policy was in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkuwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works Raiz Khan Monday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the work on digital Pakistan policy was in full swing.

Presiding over a meeting here to review various projects related to digital Pakistan, he said that IT sector has great potential and through better opportunities more investment could be tapped in this sector.

He said that more investment and job opportunities could be generated through improvement in IT besides increasing foreign reserved to great extent.

He said that IT would be part of all the new projects in the province to ensure upholding of transparency and merit in the society and elimination of corruption and nepotism.

The meeting was briefed about e-tendering, e-bidding, e-workout, e-billing and other IT related projects by Chief Engineer Ayub Khan, Chief Engineer Tariq Khan and other high officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman took final decision to remove Misbah ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates expands European network to 31 destinatio ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince ..

16 minutes ago

AREA 2071’s Aviation X Lab Challenge to bring ab ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh govt yet not issues notification to devolve ..

2 minutes ago

PHF president optimistic about future of hockey

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.