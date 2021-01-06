UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Underway For Provision Of 4G Services In GB: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Daniyal Sohail 21 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:22 PM

Work underway for provision of 4G services in GB: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan, broadband services will be provided across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan, broadband services will be provided across the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid who called him, said a news release.

During the meeting matters related to provision of broadband services in GB, and IT parks were discussed.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that work was underway for the provision of 4g services in Gilgit Baltistan. "Arrangements are in final stage for the provision of telephone, internet and cable service under triple bundle services in GB", he added.

He asked CM GB to identify important tourist points in Northern Areas so that broadband services could be started there to facilitate tourists and for the promotion of tourism.

He said that work is going on the project for upgrading the of 2G towers for providing 4G services on Karakarum highway and its surrounding areas.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid lauded the steps and performance of Ministry of IT & Telecom under the supervision of Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Meanwhile, GB Minister for Planning & Development and Information Fateh Ullah Khan called on Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Matters related to digitalization and e-governance were discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Internet Gilgit Baltistan 4G 2G

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

11 minutes ago

Machh Tragedy; elements involved will be brought t ..

23 seconds ago

Decision on Covid-threatened Australia F1 'in comi ..

25 seconds ago

UK court hears WikiLeaks' Assange is flight risk i ..

26 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

28 seconds ago

Police held three kite sellers; recover 1400 kites ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.