Working from home? Here are some of the best ways the HUAWEI P40 Pro will help

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) Who would have thought in their wildest imagination that such a day would come when working-from-home would become so mainstream. With the current situation, more than half of the world’s population is under lockdown, giving rise to unprecedented work-from-home scenarios.

Now, working from home may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Some say it makes them lazy, while others feel too cosy at home.Is your home network going to be stable enough or can you stay safe from straying away to the first distraction you see? Or what if your child decides to play games or watch movies on your phone and drains out the battery? These might just be a few of the things that run in your mind when you consider working from home, especially if you are someone who has not worked remotely 100 percent. However, this is just a new setting to get adapted to and one of the tools we tend to rely on the most right now is our smartphone.

Not to worry, because with the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s 5G capabilities, flagship performance and long-lasting battery, you are promised a seamless working from home experience, maybe even improving your performance! Here are some of the ways Huawei’s latest flagship can help.

Ensure a strong and stable connection at all times

One of the most important requirements of working from home is a solid Internet connection that you can rely on to not drop mid-way during a conference call or while you are uploading or downloading heavy files. Your home internet connection might be able to do this, but now that the entire family is at home and everyone is connected to the WiFi, be it for e-learning or even for entertainment, it can potentially slow down your network.

This is where you would need to depend on your mobile network. If you have access to 5G networks, the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s 5G capabilities ensure that you have nothing to worry about. Thanks to its Kirin 990 5G chipset, you are ensured a strong and stable connection that you can rely on for all your office needs, along with strong and efficient performance. The unique architecture of the chipset also enables support for 2G/3G/4G networks as well! Simply hotspot it to your laptop and you are good to go. For using WiFi networks however, the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s Wi-Fi 6 Plus capability for an accelerated network experience comes in handy when working from home or handling multiple tasks together.

A long-lasting battery life for all your needs

This also means you need a smartphone that is capable of lasting long on a single charge as you would be doing a lot more with it. Video conferencing for office work or even with friends and family during social distancing are all battery consuming, which is all the more reason why you need a massive battery on your smartphone that charges up quickly as well.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with a massive 4200mAh battery and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, along with support for Huawei’s wireless Supercharge features to charge your phone back up faster than ever.

Keep away from distractions

To further enhance your productivity and reduce distractions, you can use the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s Multi-Screen Collaboration* feature. With a simple tap, you can seamlessly and wirelessly stream your phone’s display on your compatible HUAWEI MateBook laptop. This allows for easy transfer between files with a simple drag and drop, enables you to use smartphone apps on the laptops screen and even allows you to control both devices with the same peripherals as the laptop. You can even pick up calls on your laptop and use the laptop’s speakers and mic.

An app for everything…

If you are looking for a few productivity enhancing apps to help you while working, the HUAWEI P40 Pro also comes with the HUAWEI AppGallery, which has a wide range of global and local apps to help you in every task. Simply open HUAWEI AppGallery, browse to categories and search through the Business and Tools categories to find the apps you need.

Take some time off and record some memories

If you have some free time, you can always take a break and enjoy the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s unique camera features. Thanks to the powerful HUAWEI Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera setup complete with the HUAWEI Ultra Vision sensor, the largest CMOS sensors in the industry measuring 1/1.28 inches, you can enjoy practicing your photography skills on your kids or pets or even take photos of the entire family huddled up at home or practice some night-time photography thanks to the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s exception low-light photography and videography capabilities. The camera setup also includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera for recording movie 4K quality videos, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto Camera and a ToF Camera. This setup, along with AI also paves the way for unique features, such as Audio Zoom to bring audio and video closer while zooming, HUAWEI Golden Snap for perfect snaps of everyone, AI Remove Passerby to remove someone extra from your photo and AI Remove Reflection to remove unwanted reflections.

The current situation does demand a change in the everyday setting, but that does not mean it has to disrupt your everyday functions. With the HUAWEI P40 Pro, you can continue everyday tasks just as before, allowing you to easily adapt to this new environment. Thanks to its 5G capabilities, solid performance, long lasting battery life and productivity enhancing features, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is the perfect tool to help you work better from home.