Workshop On 5G Networks Concluded

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Two days' training workshop on 5G networks organized by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with GSM Association (GSMA) concluded here on Friday.

The workshop was arranged under the 'PTA-GSMA Capacity Building Centre of Excellence Program, said a news release.

The workshop covered the underlying technology of 5G, its evolution phases and the tests, trials and development in various countries. Around 30 participants including foreigners attended it.

The Workshop was conducted from July 3, having several sessions with national and international speakers.

These sessions focused on the opportunities and challenges in deployment of 5G networks. During the event Chairman PTA, Maj Gen.

(R) Amir Azeem Bajwa emphasized the PTA as a regulator has always encouraged new ideas and supported initiatives for the use of technology for the betterment of the citizens in line with the government policies.

In this regard, PTA is facilitating the licensed operators, academia, R&D organization and all relevant entities for trials of 5G networks in Pakistan.

Chairman further added Pakistan would have 5G services launched in due course of time and consumer would be able to experience faster broadband services. Chairman PTA distributed certificates among the participant at the end of the workshop.

It may be added that the first ever international 'PTA-GSMA Capacity Building Centre of Excellence' has been established at PTA for regional regulatory trainings.

