World Internet Traffic Grows by 35% in Pandemic-Hit 2020 - UNCTAD

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The global internet traffic spiraled up by 35% last year on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred development in digital activities, the Digital Economy Report 2021 published on Wednesday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reveals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has markedly increased internet traffic, as many activities have moved online. Global internet bandwidth rose by 35% in 2020, compared with 26% the previous year," the UNCTAD said in a statement, adding, that the trend facilitates the surge of digital economy.

Within the period 2017-2022, the internet consumption is forecast to triple. Currently, mobile networks consume a growing part of all the traffic, and by 2026, its share is expected to rise to one third of the global data flows, according to the press statement.

In summer, the UNCTAD reported that the global economy had sustained losses worth up to $4 trillion in 2020-2021 period, as the pandemic ravaged the tourism industry and associated sectors.