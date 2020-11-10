World Science Day is being observed today

(@fidahassanain)

The theme of the day for this year is “Science for and with Society” , aiming to ensure that the citizens are informed of development in science.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) World Science Day is being observed on Tuesday (today) across the globe to highlight the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues.

The theme of the day for this year is "Science for and with Society".

World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science.

It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

UNESCO in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation and other institutions organized an event in Islamabad today.

Addressing the event Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the science has changed the world and our life style as well.

He said educational institutions should play a role in promoting science and technology in the country as Pakistan needs it to move forward. He said the future of the world is depended on the advancement of science and technology. He also emphasized the need for inclusion of women and girls in this sector.