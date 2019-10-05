World Space Week celebrations kicks off at IST

Institute of Space Technology (IST) Friday launched a space themed programme in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) at its campus here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Institute of Space Technology (IST) Friday launched a space themed programme in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) at its campus here.

WSW from October 4-6 will generate space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public.

Chairman SUPARCO, Major General Amer Nadeem HI (M) graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While addressing the participants, he emphasized on the importance of research and innovation in the fields of science and technology.

He advised students to understand the broader perspective of education.

"Educating oneself just to obtain a degree is the narrow version leading to limited progress. If you aspire to be the leaders in your field you need to develop the broader perspective of educating yourself which includes many dimensions and it leads to enlightenment of a higher order.

In the modern world, education is a lifelong process allowing one to explore various horizons. It broadens vision and enables you to march on a never ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge", he observed.

He also mentioned that SUPARCO, the National Space Agency of Pakistan would send its first astronaut in space in 2022 and inspired the young space enthusiasts to pursue their career in space science and technology.

He applauded the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among the youth and educating the students about the benefits of space technology.

IST Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Wilayat Husain SI was also present on the occasion and presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

Earlier, Dr Najam Abbas, Programme Director World Space Week 2019 welcomed the participants and outlined various space themed competitions and activities designed and developed by Institute of Space Technology for the year 2019 world space week. The theme for WSW-2019 is "The Moon: Gateway to the Stars".

WSW is celebrated in accordance with the United Nation's General Assembly's declaration of 1999.

The Third United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE III) suggested the celebration of the World Space Week. Pakistan is endeavoring to enter into the realm of Space Science and Technology and related applications.

The success of any space program relies greatly on public understanding and support. It is, therefore important to communicate the benefits of Space Technology to the public on regular basis.

Following the legacy of past 14 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization, 80 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in over 90 different space themed events and activities of World Space Week 2019 at IST.

There are over 3000 registered participants of WSW 2019 and about 2000 visitors are expected to witness WSW 2019 at IST.

The World Space Week competitions and activities will continue till 6th of October culminating many inspiring space oriented events.

The awards ceremony will be organized on October 6, 2019 to recognize the high achievers of World Space Week 2019.

This mega event includes number of competitions, workshops and activities for students of schools/colleges in the major categories of Space Knowledge, Space Innovation, Space Creative Writing, Space Technology Demonstration, Space Mathematics, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Entrepreneurship, Space Workshops, Space Awareness Activities, and Space Entertainment.

The events and activities of WSW 2019 include, Space Parade, Space In Quran, Spinning Top Workshop, Space Life Workshop, Sports In Space Workshop, Image Interpretation workshop, Shooting the Night Sky, Google Earth Workshop, Navigating Google Earth, Space Siblings, Story Writing, Space Solutions , Space Commercialization: Astropreneurship, Boomerang Wings Workshop, Paper Spinning Top, Pin Wheel Design, Painting, Wall Graffiti, Mask Design, Model Display, Space Declamation, Moon landing controversy, Aero modeling, Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Slogans, Drag Chute, Air Crash Inquiries, Space Researcher, Balloon Cart, Souvenir Designing, Space Mathematical Quiz, Zero Gravity Idea Bank, Sketching, Space Illusions, Souvenir Designing, Space Tableau, Space Poetry, Space Spellathon, Visualizing Space Environments, Coin Designing, Space Trend, Space Philately, Space Park Design, Essay Writing, Letter Writing, Letter to editor, Calligraphy, Space Character Walk, Glider Flying, Water Rocket, Space Settlement Design, Geocaching, Space Glossary, Space Quiz, Moon Mission Timeline, Space Illusions, Rabbit Moon, Space Flight Sequencing, Mathematical Hunt, Mathometer, Minute to Win, Space Theater, WSW Selfie, Mannequin Challenge, Videography, Space Birthday Party, Space App Ideas, Junk Design, Space Crash Inquiries, Alien Sketch, Space Scientist. Space Awareness Activities include Aircraft Demonstration, Solar Telescopy, Space Biblio corner, Space Memorabilia, Space Simulations, Space Mobile Lab, Space Studio, Space Fair and Space Awareness March.