World’s First 48MP Dual Selfie & 64MP Quad Rear Camera Introduced With Infinix Zero 8

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:02 PM

Infinix, Pakistan’s number one cellphone brand has launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Zero 8

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020) Infinix, Pakistan’s number one cellphone brand has launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Zero 8. The highly anticipated Zero 8 will be launched in collaboration with the popular Atif Aslam and boasts the world’s first dual 48MP selfie camera and 64MP quad rear camera with Sony IMX 686 lens.

The Zero 8 will be available in three striking colors; Black Diamond, Silver Diamond, and Green Diamond. Retailing at (Rs. 39,999) Zero 8 is available to pre-order exclusively on Daraz in Pakistan from 11th October.
The Infinix Zero 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage & has a 90Hz refresh rate FHD+ smooth display.

It also boasts World’s first 48MP Dual Selfie Camera and a unique diamond-shaped quad camera with a 64MP primary lens. Packing a 4500mAh battery with 33W super-fast charging support, the Infinix Zero 8 has a talk time of 36 hours and 26 days standby time.

It runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.
The biggest seller on the phone is the legend camera.

The Infinix Zero 8 flaunts a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor with 4K video recording, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP cameras for low light photography and depth.

On the front, the smartphone packs a dual front camera setup, including a world’s first 48MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.
Talking about the launch of the new flagship device for the year, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr.

Joe Hu, said, “Infinix continues to play a role in developing devices that meet the market and consumer needs, with trendy and high-end gadgets. The powerful hardware of Zero 8, coupled with the sharp photography features, will give our consumers the experience that Infinix has always committed to provide.”
With its artistic design, state-of-the-art technology, and powerful performance, Infinix is providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish innovations, keeping consumers on trend and up to date.

