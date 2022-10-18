UrduPoint.com

World's First 60 MP OIS-enabled Front Camera Phone - Infinix ZERO 20 Now Available Nationwide!

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 04:54 PM

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now available nationwide!

Infinix ZERO 20 with world’s first 60MP OIS enabled front camera goes nationwide sale today at an amazing prince of Rs 56,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 OCT, 2022) Infinix ZERO 20 with world’s first 60MP OIS enabled front camera goes nationwide sale today at an amazing prince of Rs 56,999/- Being first of its kind camera phone supporting Dual Image Stabilization in the form of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), Infinix ZERO 20 fulfills videography and photography requirements on the go. It is now available the outlets nationwide and exclusively on Infinix Official Ecommerce Store – Xpark!

Infinix ZERO’s 60MP front camera is stable most and greatest Vlog camera offering hardware based Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Users would just have to switch on Ultra-Stability mode in order to unlock Dual Image Stabilization for making videos and capturing photos. Also equipped with Auto Focus and a super night mode sensitively captures sharp outline of objects even in the low and that too with accuracy every time.

Not only the camera segment but Infinix ZERO 20 also excels with Pakistan’s first of its kind processor.

It features a High-Powered 6nm Processor Helio G99, which allows the chip to have achieve ultra-efficient performance while maintaining lower power consumption. Whereas on the other hand, the rear camera segment also leaves no room for photography enthusiasts to wander elsewhere except ZERO 20’s 108MP camera.

With its Ultra Smooth Display, Infinix ZERO 20 is a fantastic device for detecting your fingertips on the screen and determining their precise location on screen. It features a light and sleek appearance that makes it simple to carry anywhere at any time. The 4500 mAh battery with 45 W super charge of the Infinix Infinix ZERO 20 enables to enjoy non-stop gameplay, listening to music, watching movies without having to worry about battery drain.

The Infinix ZERO 20 is available in most of the current color selections, including Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy. So, act quickly and equip yourself with the new Infinix ZERO 20 available nationwide for Rs 56,999!

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Sale Gold

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

42 seconds ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

21 minutes ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

40 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

2 hours ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.