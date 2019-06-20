The combined amount of time, spend by the world's entire population online in 2018, amounts to approximately one billion years, the report said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The combined amount of time, spend by the world's entire population online in 2018, amounts to approximately one billion years, the report said.

"Every month, over 3 billion people interact via social networking sites. An average Internet user spends up to six hours online per day. Therefore, last year, all internet users worldwide spent approximately one billion years online in total," Russian news agency "Tass" reported on Thursday.

According to report, approximately 4 billion people worldwide, or more than half of the entire global population, actively use the Web.

About 250 million people joined the Internet for the first time in 2018.

The growth rate of Internet users is colossal, the report said, adding that throughout 2018, the audience of popular social networking sites increased by 1 million people daily, or by 11 people per second.

According to the report, currently, more than two thirds of the planet's 7.7-billion population have acess to a mobile phone and the possibility to use the internet and social networking sites.