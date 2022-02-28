Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

Bagging more than 4,000 pre-orders, realme 9i wins over consumer anticipation promising the real 6nm processing power at a price they love

Lahore ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Feb, 2022 ) Realmehas once again broughta new and exciting product to the smartphone market –realme 9i.The youth-centric, tech-trailblazer has become known to bring exciting specifications into a budget-friendly package. Pre-orders for the new realme 9i kicked off this week and after a successful run of more than 4,000 pre-orders, the phone is going on sale now. In just a few days, realme has become the talk of the town with branding activities conducted across 700+ stores all over Pakistan. The realme 9i is flying off because of all the cutting-edge tech innovations fit into this easy-on-the-budget handset.

Unbounded Power

The realme 9i isn’t just a pretty package. Inside the new smartphone you can find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset that allows it to pack a pretty powerful punch. This powerful chipset works hard to boost performance as well as reduce power consumption. The 6nm processor consumes 62% less power and affords 46% more performance than its 12nm counterparts. It also brings a powerful Adreno 610 GPU, which provides the support needed for the 90Hz high refresh rate screen technology found in the realme 9i.

In order to combat any issues caused by the lack of memory on the phone, realme developed Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology. This converts some of your ROM into virtual RAM in order to give you a virtually-expanded RAM. The realme 9i can expand its default 6GB RAM by up to an additional 5GB to enjoy the experience of 11GB RAM.

Stunning Camera Capabilities

Don’t think that realme forgot about the photography enthusiasts. The newrealme 9i features a 50MP AI Triple Caemra on the rear that allows you to take stunning photographs. It also comes with a Macro lens for close-up photography and a Black and White portrait lens so you can get creative with the kinds of shots you want to take. You also get access to a range of different photography modes such as night mode, panoramic view, expert mode, timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra-macro, AI beauty, filter, super text, and slow motion.

Selfie-lovers will be delighted to know that the realme 9i comes with a 16MP HD selfie camera so you can get crisp, clear, and vibrant selfiesto add to your Instagram feed.

Battery That Can Go the Distance

Good performance is useless without the battery life to back it up. Luckily, the massive 5,000 mAh battery on the realme 9i has got you covered. Providing 995 hours of standby time, 48.4 hours of talk time, 20.7 hours of WhatsApp usage, and 116.3 hours of music playback from full battery, the realme 9i’s battery is equipped to give you the ability to perform your preferred activity on your smartphone for long stretches of time. Even if your battery does start to drain after extended usage, the realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge technology will take your phone from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes. When compared to the previous entry in the realme number series, the realme 8i, the 9i shows an impressive 36% increase in charging speed and comes with 5-stage safe charging protection, enabling a faster and safer charge.

Aesthetically Pleasing Design

Building on the design concept of "capture the light" introduced in the realme 8i, the realme 9i brings with it the first Stereo Prism Design, which presents a dynamic effect of three-dimensional light and shadow transformation across the back of the smartphone. The realme 9i comes in two stunning color variants – Prism Blue and Prism Black. Part of what makes the design unique is the industry-leading, 8-layer optical coating done on the back side of the phone which provides the ultimate transparency and layering. Light is refracted through multiple layers of nanoscale film and superimposes the glare with high color saturation. This produces an eye-catching visual effect.

The brand new realme 9i is available now in the 6GB + 128GB variant for the exciting price of just PKR 36,999/ in Prism Black and Prism Blue in mobile stores all over the country. Go get yours now and join the realme family.