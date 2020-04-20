Written reply sought from PTA chairman in tribal areas internet services case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman to submit his reply in a petition seeking provision of 3G and 4G internet services in the tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman to submit his reply in a petition seeking provision of 3g and 4g internet services in the tribal areas.

The bench also directed the interior secretary for the appointment of a representatives to appear before the court in the case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition filed by a student seeking internet facility in tribal areas for the online educational classes. Ministry of Information Technology submitted its reply in the court.

During the course of proceeding, the IT ministry officials said the interior ministry had banned internet services in the tribal areas in 2016 .

To this, the chief justice said then the court should summon reply from the interior ministry in that regard.

The chief justice asked the interior ministry about the reasons of depriving tribal areas from the internet service. Internet in this area could not be stopped, he said.

The chief justice also directed PTA chairman to submit written reply in the case before next date of hearing April 28.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the students of this area had been confined to their houses, adding if they were not provided the internet facility, they would have to bear an academic year loss.