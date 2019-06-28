WTO Head Says Fragmentation of Digital Economy to Hurt Everyone

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The fragmentation of digital economy would hurt everyone, affecting developing countries and small businesses the most, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said on Friday.

"The fragmentation of the digital economy would hurt us all. It would mean higher costs, higher barriers to entry, affecting developing countries and small businesses the most," Azevedo said at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.