Open Menu

X, Formally Twitter, Introduces Video Calls Feature

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 02:17 PM

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

Now, this social media platform, owned by Elon Musk, aims to compete with services like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams through a video conferencing tool

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) A feature for video calls was introduced on X, formerly Twitter, for the users.

Now, this social media platform, owned by Elon Musk, aims to compete with services like Zoom, Google Meet and microsoft Teams through a video conferencing tool.

According to Chris Park, an X official, the video conferencing tool was tested during an internal company conference recently.

In an X post, Chris Park mentioned that the initial feedback from employees on the video conferencing tool was quite positive, and X will continue working on various features for video conferencing.

Elon Musk responded to Chris Park’s post with a fire emoji, which can be seen as a formal acknowledgment of this new feature.

According to a report, the users will be able to start new video meetings instantly or schedule them on X, similar to other video conferencing services.

With this feature, the hosts will be able to set a unique code for each video meeting, allowing others to join the video conference.

It’s still unclear when X will officially launch this feature for users and whether it will be available to all users or only to those who pay a monthly subscription fee.

It is worth noting that X often limits new features to those who subscribe to its programs.

Related Topics

Fire Google Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

41 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

49 minutes ago
 PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight ..

PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

19 hours ago
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

20 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

20 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

20 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

21 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

23 hours ago

More Stories From Technology