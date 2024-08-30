X, Formally Twitter, Introduces Video Calls Feature
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 02:17 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) A feature for video calls was introduced on X, formerly Twitter, for the users.
Now, this social media platform, owned by Elon Musk, aims to compete with services like Zoom, Google Meet and microsoft Teams through a video conferencing tool.
According to Chris Park, an X official, the video conferencing tool was tested during an internal company conference recently.
In an X post, Chris Park mentioned that the initial feedback from employees on the video conferencing tool was quite positive, and X will continue working on various features for video conferencing.
Elon Musk responded to Chris Park’s post with a fire emoji, which can be seen as a formal acknowledgment of this new feature.
According to a report, the users will be able to start new video meetings instantly or schedule them on X, similar to other video conferencing services.
With this feature, the hosts will be able to set a unique code for each video meeting, allowing others to join the video conference.
It’s still unclear when X will officially launch this feature for users and whether it will be available to all users or only to those who pay a monthly subscription fee.
It is worth noting that X often limits new features to those who subscribe to its programs.
