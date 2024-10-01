X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman says people could search on Google to see when and how often the internet has been shut down in Asia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said they would open X on the day the government instructs them to do so.

While speaking in Islamabad, the PTA Chairman said that if the government or the Ministry of Interior issues a directive to close X, they could not question it; they are obligated to comply with the directive and would open X whenever the government instructed them to do so.

Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman mentioned that people could search on Google to see when and how often the internet has been shut down in Asia.

He said in 2022, the internet was shut down in India 24 times and once in Pakistan; in 2023, India experienced 116 internet shutdowns. He referenced an incident in France where the internet was down for several days and noted that internet services were also disrupted during the last elections in Bangladesh.

He said he did not support such actions, he acknowledged that each country has its security concerns and that national security is a necessity that the government must address.

Hafeez ur Rehman noted that there is currently a data shutdown in Panjgur. When asked about it, he suggested consulting the relevant corps commander and the Ministry of Interior, stating they would open it when directed, as decisions related to national security are made by the government and the Ministry of Interior.

He added that they have a mechanism for complaints and receive daily complaints. When there are violations on social media, they examine laws such as the PECA law and other relevant regulations.

Social media platforms cooperate fully with them, achieving 93% compliance.

He mentioned that no security agency has ever written to them, nor do security agencies ask them to shut down social media or the internet. Such directives come from the courts or the Ministry of Interior. He recalled a recent instance when the MD CAT tests were conducted, and they were asked to suspend internet services, which they refused. Similarly, when the head of FPSC requested a shutdown, they also declined.

The PTA Chairman stated that the FBR asked them to block SIMs, but they refused as regulators. They communicated their stance to the Finance Minister when called to discuss the issue, which led to some annoyance on the Minister's part.

Later, an arrangement was made between the FBR and telecom companies, and they are now operating independently.

Just a few days ago, they were instructed to link mobile SIMs with identification cards, to which they also declined, maintaining a clear position.

He further mentioned that many issues will be resolved when the 5G auction occurs in April, and once fiberization is complete, additional problems will be addressed. In the past five years, India has spent $13 billion on laying fiber, and Pakistan is now preparing a National Fiberization Plan. A Chinese company is currently in Pakistan, and it is expected that improvements in fiberization will be seen next year, with work on 5G progressing to an advanced stage.