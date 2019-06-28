Xi Calls for Digital Economy Development for Boosting Quality Economic Progress

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for developing digital economy, characterizing it as a catalyst driving integration between various technologies for quality economic development.

"We need to promote integrated development of digital economy and physical economy, or the real economy.

We need to leverage the role of the digital economy as a catalyst to drive the integration between the internet big data, artificial intelligence and real economy; cultivate new drivers of growth; and create the impetus for quality economic development. We need to enhance digital infrastructure and promote connectivity," Xi said at the G20 leaders' special event on digital economy at the Osaka summit.