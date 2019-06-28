Xi Calls for Ensuring Just, Fair Marketing Environment, Improving Rules Regulating Data

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for developing just and fair marketing environment and improving regulations in the area of data use.

"The digital economy is growing by leaps and bounds, reshaping the economy and society ... We need to foster a fair, just and non-discriminatory marketing environment.

We need to promote the movement of technology, people, information and other factors, uphold the integrity and dynamism of the global industrial chain ... We need to jointly improve the rules governing data. Data to the digital economy is just like oil to the industrial economy," Xi said at the leaders' special event on digital economy at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.