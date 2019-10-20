Xi Jinping Calls On World to Develop Internet Together, Deal With Risks in Cyberspace

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The whole world should bear common responsibility for the progress and development of the Internet, but also with common efforts to deal with its threats and risks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Internet, and over these 50 years, the Internet, which has become one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century, has made profound changes in the production and lifestyle of people. Currently, the progress of the new scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is significantly speeding up. Artificial intelligence, Big Data, new online technologies and new applications are booming, the internet has given a powerful impetus and created more opportunities for development," the Chinese leader read out at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

He stressed that the international community had a shared responsibility for the development, proper use and management of the World Wide Web so that it would bring even greater benefits to all of humanity.

"All countries must follow the trends of the time, take responsibility for the development, jointly confront threats and risks, and jointly promote global governance of cyberspace," Xi said.

The World Internet Conference is an annual tech summit organized by government agencies in China, which was first held in 2014.