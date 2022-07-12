UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China Ready To Work With Other Countries To Create Safe Cyberspace

Daniyal Sohail Published July 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Xi Says China Ready to Work With Other Countries to Create Safe Cyberspace

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) China is ready to cooperate with other countries to create a more equal, open, safe and stable cyberspace, given its influence on the fate of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Cyberspace has an impact on the fate of mankind, the future of this space should be jointly shaped by all countries of the world. China is ready to work with the international community to promote the construction of more equal and rational, open and inclusive, safe and stable, viable cyberspace," Xi said at a launch ceremony of the international working group within the World internet Conference, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster.

The creation of the working group is an important measure taken in the context of the rapid development of information technology and the deepening of international Internet cooperation, the Chinese leader added.

The World Internet Conference, also known as the Wuzhen Summit, is an annual event created in 2014 at the initiative of the Chinese government to discuss world Internet issues. Beijing seeks to promote cybersovereignty through the conference, while also favoring the joint construction of a fair and stable cyberspace with a shared future by all countries of the world.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology China Beijing Event TV All Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.