Xi Says China Ready to Work With Other Countries to Create Safe Cyberspace

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) China is ready to cooperate with other countries to create a more equal, open, safe and stable cyberspace, given its influence on the fate of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Cyberspace has an impact on the fate of mankind, the future of this space should be jointly shaped by all countries of the world. China is ready to work with the international community to promote the construction of more equal and rational, open and inclusive, safe and stable, viable cyberspace," Xi said at a launch ceremony of the international working group within the World internet Conference, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster.

The creation of the working group is an important measure taken in the context of the rapid development of information technology and the deepening of international Internet cooperation, the Chinese leader added.

The World Internet Conference, also known as the Wuzhen Summit, is an annual event created in 2014 at the initiative of the Chinese government to discuss world Internet issues. Beijing seeks to promote cybersovereignty through the conference, while also favoring the joint construction of a fair and stable cyberspace with a shared future by all countries of the world.