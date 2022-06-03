Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh, who was sanctioned by the EU earlier in the day, is leaving the board of directors and the post of CEO of the Yandex group, the company announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh, who was sanctioned by the EU earlier in the day, is leaving the board of directors and the post of CEO of the Yandex group, the company announced.

"Yandex N.V.

, a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announces that Arkady Volozh, the company's co-founder, has stepped down with immediate effect from his positionёs as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yandex N.V. and from his board and executive positions with its international subsidiaries," the statement says.