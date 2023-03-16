UrduPoint.com

Yandex, HeadHunter, Ozon Securities Down Thursday After NASDAQ Announced Delisting - MOEX

Daniyal Sohail Published March 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Securities of Yandex, HeadHunter, and Ozon opened trading with a downward trend on Thursday morning following the NASDAQ exchange's announcement on delisting their securities, according to the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

On Wednesday, the NASDAQ exchange decided to delist the securities of a number of companies doing business in Russia, including Yandex Class A shares.

Yandex securities opened trading with a slight drop of 0.4%, HeadHunter securities saw a 1.16% decrease, and OZON securities ” a 1.34% drop.

As of 07:20, Yandex securities growing by 0.57%, while HeadHunter securities are trading down by 0.77%, and Ozon ” by 0.48%.

