Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working on Restructuring Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The board of directors of Yandex N.V., the head company of Russia's IT giant Yandex registered in the Netherlands, continues to work on the plan of restructuring its ownership and governance, with the respective proposal expected to be approved by shareholders in 2023, the company announced on Thursday.

"The Board is progressing the proposed restructuring of the Yandex group's overall ownership and governance ... (as previously announced in November 2022) ... Our goal is to come to our shareholders for approval of a restructuring proposal later this year," the company said in a press release.

In June 2022, the European Union imposed sanctions against Yandex founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, thus raising concerns in the company's leadership. In November 2022, Yandex N.V. announced its plans to change the structure of its ownership and governance, including developing some of its services independently from Russia as a separate group of companies.