UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yandex Successfully Competing With Google In Russia, Yet Not Without State Support - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 9 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:57 PM

Yandex Successfully Competing With Google in Russia, Yet Not Without State Support - Putin

Russia's tech giant Yandex is successfully competing with Google in the Russian market, but not without the support of the Russian state, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia's tech giant Yandex is successfully competing with Google in the Russian market, but not without the support of the Russian state, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"We have open market, it is unprotected, and our company, such a great company as yours, Yandex, is successfully competing in our market with such giants as Google, after all, this also is not without the support of the state," Putin said during a call-in session, addressing the Yandex director general in Russia, Elena Bunina.

Following Putin's remarks on protecting the Russian segment of the internet and state support for Yandex, the shares of the Russian tech giant reached a new historical maximum of 2,531.6 rubles, compared with 2,519 rubles last March, according to Moscow's stock exchange data.

Yandex provides Internet-related services, including transportation, navigation, search and information services and e-commerce.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, its net income was 5.9 billion rubles ($93.3 million at current rate).

Related Topics

Internet Google Stock Exchange Moscow Russia Company Vladimir Putin March 2018 Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Three killed, several injured in Hyderabad train c ..

6 seconds ago

Potential US Military Action Against Iran to Be Ca ..

8 seconds ago

Russian Game Developer Deported From US for Purcha ..

11 seconds ago

Turkish Court Sentences 17 People to Life Imprison ..

13 seconds ago

Lok Baithak discusses Folklore of Saraike at Lok V ..

10 minutes ago

AJK chalks out Flood Management Program

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.