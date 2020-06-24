Yandex Will Conduct Additional Issue of Class A Shares Worth $800Mln - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian tech giant Yandex will conduct an additional issue of Class A shares worth $800 million, including $600 million in favor of VTB Capital, as well as two investment companies, one of Roman Abramovich and one of Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, the company said.

It specified that the price per share for private investors would be determined by the results of a public offering.

The economic share of all newly issued shares in the capital of the company will be about 5 percent, the voting share will be about 2.5 percent.

Under the terms of the transaction, investors committed themselves not to sell the purchased shares of Yandex for two years. In addition, for two years they cannot increase their stake in Yandex by more than 3.99 percent, the company said.