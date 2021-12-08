Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

Google has released the list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 —- in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) Google has released the list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 —- in Pakistan. The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

This year, cricket fever swept the nation and dominated the Google search results. The top searches of 2021 are from Pakistan’s cricket series with South Africa and England followed by the highlights of the games of ICC T20 World Cup and Pakistan Super League. The following are the top trending searches:

Trending Searches:

1. Pakistan vs South Africa

2. Pakistan vs west indies

3. Pakistan Super League

4. Pakistan vs England

5. T20 world cup

6. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

7. India vs England

9. Pakistan vs New Zealand

10. Pakistan vs Australia

The top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles. The globally phenomenon that is the Netflix show 'Squid Game' grabbed the top position.

The popular Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat is ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by the Har Pal Geo drama Rang Mahal. Check out the full list below

Trending Movies and TV:

1. Squid Game

2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat

3. chupke chupke

4. Rang Mahal

5. Radhe

6. Bigg Boss 15

7. Money Heist

8. Ertugrul



9. Black Widow

10. Eternals

11. Kurtulus Osman

Shoaib Malik, the veteran cricketer, remains at the top of Google's list of the most searched athletes. As cricket has been the most talked about theme in Pakistan this year, aggressive batter Asif Ali and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman took the second and third spots in the top Athletes list on the search engine, respectively. Other Pakistani athletes are also included in the list. Here is the Trending Athlete list.

Trending Athletes:

1. Shoaib Malik

2. Asif Ali

3. Fakhar Zaman

4. Shaheen Afridi

5. Hasan Ali

6. Mohammad Rizwan

7. Shadab Khan

8. Abid Ali

9. Danish Aziz

10. Haris Rauf