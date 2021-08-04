Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

Available from Wednesday, 04 Aug, 2021 at an attractive price of just PKR 9,999/-, HUAWEI Band 6 is the perfect smart sports band to help you lead your own fitness revolution

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) Huawei’s latest fitness band, HUAWEI Band 6 goes on Sale today for PKR 9,999/- only. Huawei’s first ever smart sports band the HUAWEI Band 6 encourages users to get into new forms of exercise through a variety of animated fitness courses, workout modes and scientific health tracking features. Available from Wednesday, 04 Aug, 2021 at outlets nationwide and exclusively on Daraz.pk, Telemart.pk, OLX.com.pk and cubeonline.pk. Huawei’s latest fitness band ushers in a new era of smart wearables, challenging users to style up their fitness as they reframe their outlook on their own performance and the world around them.

For those wanting to track their performance in detail, HUAWEI Band 6 supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking. 11 professional workout modes cover the most popular exercise types, including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. A further 85 workout modes, including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports and extreme sports, ensure consumers are covered no matter how niche their athletic interests are. Users can easily select their favourite workout mode to record their performance, with the smart sensors detecting heart rate, heart rate interval, calories, exercise time and other data.

Reframe your health with Huawei’s proprietary TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology which allows HUAWEI Band 6 to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring, displaying users’ current resting heart rate in addition to an info graphic showing how their heart rate changed over the last 24 hours.

It also provides an abnormal heart rate alert function, which notifies you when your continuous resting heart rate is too high or too low.

The HUAWEI Band 6 is Huawei’s first ever smart sports watch with a rounded rectangular face. Measuring 1.47 inches, the large yet perfectly proportioned AMOLED HD Full View display allows consumers to engage with the HUAWEI Band 6’s animated fitness courses and other unique features. With ultra-slim bezels, users can enjoy the dazzling and colourful display with minimal distractions.

The HUAWEI Band 6 has a light and sleek appearance which complements any type of outfit available in the most on-trend wrist strap colour options including Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink and Forest Green. This gives consumers the power to express themselves as they mix and match their looks. The breathable strap design works in tandem with long-lasting battery life to ensure users can wear the new HUAWEI Band 6 for days or even weeks on end.

The customisation does not stop there, as HUAWEI Band 6 offers over 100 different stylish watch face design options through Huawei’s Watch Face Store. Users can personalise their watch faces with their own photo albums synced directly from their smartphones, and they can choose which data is on display according to their own needs. The always-on display offers six standby watch faces so users can tell the time at a glance. So hurry up and get yourselves All Geared Up with the HUAWEI Band 6!