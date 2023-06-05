Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available nationwide starting at Rs 26,999/

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 04:52 PM

Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand; Infinix has now made available super smooth and entertainment savvy SMART 7 series smartphones starting at Rs 26,999 only

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 June, 2023) Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand; Infinix has now made available super smooth and entertainment savvy SMART 7 series smartphones starting at Rs 26,999 only. Designed to provide a power packed entertainment experience, SMART 7 houses an extended RAM of up to 7GB and a massive sunlight-readable 6.6’’ HD+ display. Both SMART 7 and SMART 7 HD are available to purchase online on Xpark and also on outlets nationwide at a starting price of Rs 26,999/-

Up to 7 GB extended RAM enable users to multitask seamlessly while navigating through their favorite applications, playing games, and streaming their favorite shows. Also making it manageable to keep all entertainment outlets open at once for a power packed experience. Out of 7GB extended RAM of SMART 7, 4 GB is available for expansion whereas SMART 7 HD also operates onto extended RAM of 4GB. Also, the internal storage can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

A massive 6.6’’ HD+ sunlight readable display aids exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals, even in bright sunlight. Whether it’s about streaming movies, playing games, or browsing through social media, one can expect smooth performance and captivating visuals altogether. Expressing his views on the launch of SMART 7 series, the CEO of Infinix Mr Joe Hu said: ‘’We have been wanting to design a smartphone specifically to cater all sorts of entertainment needs and with SMART 7 series we have just succeeded in doing so ‘’

Furthermore, SMART 7 encompasses an extra clear 13MP AI camera designed specifically for photography enthusiasts. Also available in most trend color options i.e. Peacock Blue, Polar Black, Coastal Green and Iceland White, both SMART 7 and SMART 7 HD are available on Xpark and also on outlets nationwide at a starting price of Rs 26,999 only.

