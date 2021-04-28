UrduPoint.com
Youth Icon Minal Khan Announced Ambassador For The TECNO's New Gaming King,Spark 7 Pro

Wed 28th April 2021

Youth icon Minal Khan announced ambassador for the TECNO’s new Gaming King,Spark 7 Pro

TECNO, a leading global smartphone brand is famous for bringing uniquely designed campaigns with the best quality phones in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) TECNO, a leading global smartphone brand is famous for bringing uniquely designed campaigns with the best quality phones in Pakistan. The brand has come up with yet another innovative campaign bringing something bigger this time.

The teaser poster for a “Spark Girl” was posted byTECNO on its social media posts which took the internet by a storm. TECNO has finally revealed the Youth Icon, Minal Khan as the “Spark Girl”, their ambassador for the new Spark 7 Pro.
The shadow image of the “Spark Girl” had left fans in knots.

The brand has finally revealed the ambassador to be the stylish youth icon, Minal Khan, whose energetic yet dynamic personality goes perfectly with the upcoming Spark 7 Pro. The charming youth icon shall bring a great influence to the brand with her young followers.

The spark and glamour of Minal Khan go well with the spirit of the TECNO Spark series.
Another news for the fans is the reassurance that, yes, TECNO Spark 7 Pro is on the way.

There had been a lot of anticipations on the internet regarding the upcoming devices from TECNO and who shall be the new ambassador after the teaser was posted.

Now the fans can be assured that the new Spark member, Spark 7 Pro is on its way.
TECNO has not revealed the actual specifications of the upcoming phone, but the anticipated features of a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 48MP Camera shall go well with the “Gaming King” title.

Fans are very happy and excited with these announcements and the ambassador reveal of TECNO Spark 7 Pro.
TECNO has maintained the credibility of high esteemed Spark series. The new Spark 7 Pro will be even more mind-blowing than the previous Spark phones.

The affordable prices of the Spark series work as catalysts to increase the number of sales. Stay connected with TECNO’s social media platforms for more details on the upcoming devices!

