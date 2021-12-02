UrduPoint.com

YouTube Announces Top Trending Videos And Creators Of 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:48 PM

The lists of the top trending videos and top content creators have been released by YouTube Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd December, 2021) The lists of the top trending videos and top content creators have been released by YouTube Pakistan. The lists have been generated from a mix of content covering a wide range of daily life topics, videos, TV, esports and simple food recipes and tips. The lists also indicate how the user behavior changed keeping the current Covid-19 situation in mind.
In 2021, YouTube Pakistan witnessed various videos that trended at the top in the country, dominated by the Drama Industry of Pakistan. This year Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat, took the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos list. Last episode of Hum TV comic drama Chupke Chupke made it to second place in the list of top trending videos. The other top trending videos include the Episode 1 & 2 of drama Ishq Hai by ARY Digital and Turkish Drama Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu securing their spots in Top Trending Videos. Here’s the full list of 2021 top trending videos.

Top Trending Videos
1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3 Ep 01 [Eng Sub] - Digitally Presented by Happilac Paints - 12th Feb 21
2. Chupke Chupke | Last Episode - Eid Special | Digitally Presented by Mezan & Powered by Master Paints
3. Ishq Hai Episode 1 & 2 - Part 1 [Subtitle Eng] 15th June 2021 | ARY Digital Drama
4. Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 01| Season 3
5. POGARU (2021) NEW Released Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene
6. Easy & Quick Cake Decorating Tutorials for Everyone | Top 10 Amazing Colorful Cake Compilation
7. Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤• à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾
8. Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan | Full 4K HD | Full Comedy | Karamjit Anmol | Latest Punjabi Movie 2021
9. Miss India 2021 New Released Hindi Dubbed Movie | Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad
10. Speak English with Kids Sentences with Urdu Translation | AQ English
This year's music videos list in Pakistan, includes a more diversified mix of music genres, with Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Har Pal Geo dominating the list of Top music videos.

Lut Gaye song presented by T-series took the second spot whereas, Saiyaan Ji by Yo Yo Honey Singh, secured the third spot, followed by the official music video of T-series song Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon. Checkout the full list below.Top Music Videos
1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat | OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Nish Asher | Har Pal Geo
2. Lut Gaye (Full Song) Emraan Hashmi, Yukti | Jubin N, Tanishk B, Manoj M | Bhushan K | Radhika-Vinay
3. Saiyaan Ji â–º Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar|Nushrratt Bharuccha| Lil G, Hommie D| Mihir G|Bhushan K
4. Chhor Denge: Parampara Tandon | Sachet-Parampara | Nora Fatehi, Ehan Bhat | Arvindr K, Bhushan Kumar

5. 8 Raflaan : Mankirt Aulakh Ft Gurlej Akhtar Ginni Kapoor Shree Brar Avvy Sra | New Punjabi Song 2021
6. Badshah - Paani Paani | Jacqueline Fernandez | Aastha Gill | Official Music Video
7. Ishq Hai OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Danish Taimoor | Minal Khan | ARY Digital
8. PANI DI GAL: Maninder Buttar feat. Jasmin Bhasin | Asees Kaur | MixSingh | JUGNI | Punjabi Song 2021
9. Baarish Ki Jaaye | B Praak Ft Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sunanda Sharma | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | DM
10. TU SHAYAR BANAAGI (Official Video) | Parry Sidhu | MixSingh | Isha Sharma | New Punjabi Songs 2021
Master Chef Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets is Pakistan’s top creator on YouTube in 2021, while popular mobile gaming channel Techno Gamerz remains ever-so popular as a YouTube creator in Pakistan with 22.2M subscribers. The channel claimed the second spot. Another cooking channel Baba Food RRC by Chef Rizwan Chaudhry with 2.51M subscribers ranked third in Top creators list. Here’s the full list of top 10 YouTube creators in Pakistan.
Top Creators

1. Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets
2. Techno Gamerz
3. BaBa Food RRC
4. Maaz Safder World
5. Star ANONYMOUS
6. Haider Tv
7. Voice Daily
8. QBC World
9. Village Food Secrets
10. Vocabineer

