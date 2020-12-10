UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

YouTube Bans Videos Alleging Fraud in US Presidential Election - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) YouTube said in a statement on Wednesday that it will remove videos that allege election fraud changed the outcome of this year's presidential election.

"We will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical US Presidential elections," the statement said.

The statement said that more than 8,000 channels and thousands of election-related videos that YouTube characterized as being "misleading" have been removed from the video sharing platform since September.

US President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was snatched from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought redress of his grievance by seeking recounts in several states as well as filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Meanwhile, numerous Trump supporters - and others - have posted evidence of election irregularities on various social media platforms. Several states have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud and substantial irregularities.

