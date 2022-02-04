UrduPoint.com

YouTube Blocked Some Channels Of Donbas Republics - Luhansk

Daniyal Sohail Published February 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

YouTube Blocked Some Channels of Donbas Republics - Luhansk

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Video hosting YouTube blocked a number of information channels of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, LPR state-run broadcaster said.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the Lugansk Information Center (LIC), Sergei Meshkovoy, told Sputnik that YouTube had removed the agency's channel.

"Against the backdrop of a wave of information reports supported by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom and their satellites about Russia's allegedly impending 'aggression' against Ukraine, a gross and cynical provocation was carried out by Kiev and Western intelligence services against the media of Donbas at midnight today. YouTube accounts of the LPR State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, the Luhansk Information Center, the LPR People's Militia, the DPR People's Militia, the DPR Ministry of Information were blocked without notification," the statement says.

