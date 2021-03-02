MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) YouTube is temporarily blocking the account of Rudy Giuliani, ex-attorney of former US President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

A spokeswoman for YouTube told The Hill in a statement that Giuliani's channel would be blocked from posting content for two weeks for violating its "election integrity policy."

According to the spokeswoman, some content from the attorney's channel has been removed.

"We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy," the YouTube representative told The Hill.

YouTube is also temporarily restricting uploading and live-streaming for Giuliani's channel.

In January, Trump's former lawyer was suspended from YouTube over his statements regarding the November presidential election in the US.

In mid-February, US Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that he had filed a lawsuit against both Trump and Giuliani over their alleged role in the incident at the Capitol on January 6.

Trump's YouTube channel, as well as his Facebook and other social media pages, were blocked in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, where his supporters stormed the Federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election win of Joe Biden.