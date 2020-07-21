MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) YouTube has blocked an episode of the RT's series devoted to the coronavirus pandemic, and the broadcaster intends to lodge a complaint.

"YouTube has blocked an episode of the 'Epidemic' series by [journalist] Anton Krasovsky about panic buying of products at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video allegedly contained 'false information' about the coronavirus that conflicts with official WHO sources," the broadcaster wrote on its Telegram channel.

The RT added that it will file a complaint to unblock the episode.

Krasovsky's series focuses on Russia's fight against the pandemic. Several episodes feature interviews with chief physicians of coronavirus hospitals in Moscow and other Russian cities.