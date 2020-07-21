UrduPoint.com
YouTube Blocks Episode Of RT's Series About COVID-19, Broadcaster To File Complaint

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) YouTube has blocked an episode of the RT's series devoted to the coronavirus pandemic, and the broadcaster intends to lodge a complaint.

"YouTube has blocked an episode of the 'Epidemic' series by [journalist] Anton Krasovsky about panic buying of products at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video allegedly contained 'false information' about the coronavirus that conflicts with official WHO sources," the broadcaster wrote on its Telegram channel.

The RT added that it will file a complaint to unblock the episode.

Krasovsky's series focuses on Russia's fight against the pandemic. Several episodes feature interviews with chief physicians of coronavirus hospitals in Moscow and other Russian cities.

More Stories From Technology

