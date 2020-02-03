UrduPoint.com
YouTube Blocks Fake, Inaccurate Political Posts In Run-Up To 2020 US Elections

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:01 PM

Political posts on YouTube with technically manipulated content, false information and fake claims of candidate ineligibility will be removed during the 2020 US presidential campaign, the company announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Political posts on YouTube with technically manipulated content, false information and fake claims of candidate ineligibility will be removed during the 2020 US presidential campaign, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Our Community Guidelines provide clear guidance on content that is not allowed on YouTube," the release said.

As an example, the release cited, "content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users (beyond clips taken out of context) and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm; for example, a video that has been technically manipulated to make it appear that a government official is dead.

"

Other examples of content targeted for removal include a post advertising an inaccurate date of the election and content citing fake claims that a candidate is ineligible to run for office, the release added.

YouTube and other social media platforms were widely criticized for skewing results of the 2016 elections with false information. One of the most widely circulated examples claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump had been endorsed by the Pope.

