MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US video-sharing platform, YouTube, has blocked the account of Russia's RT Arabic broadcaster, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday.

"YouTube has blocked our RT Arabic with 5.5 million subscribers and almost three billion views. Looking into it," Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel.

As of now, the broadcaster's account remains inaccessible.

In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti account. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews website and in March it deleted an interview of RT France with an EU lawmaker from the National Rally party for alleged violation of its community standards.