UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Blocks Russia's RT Arabic - Simonyan

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

YouTube Blocks Russia's RT Arabic - Simonyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US video-sharing platform, YouTube, has blocked the account of Russia's RT Arabic broadcaster, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday.

"YouTube has blocked our RT Arabic with 5.5 million subscribers and almost three billion views. Looking into it," Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel.

As of now, the broadcaster's account remains inaccessible.

In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti account. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews website and in March it deleted an interview of RT France with an EU lawmaker from the National Rally party for alleged violation of its community standards.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter France Same March September December YouTube Media From Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

36 minutes ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

36 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

48 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

51 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.