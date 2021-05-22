UrduPoint.com
YouTube Blocks Sputnik Interview With Expert Critical Of 3rd COVID-19 Lockdown In France

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:00 PM

YouTube blocked an interview of Sputnik France with neuroscience expert Idriss Aberkane, who called the third coronavirus lockdown in France a "health dictatorship."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) YouTube blocked an interview of Sputnik France with neuroscience expert Idriss Aberkane, who called the third coronavirus lockdown in France a "health dictatorship."

"YouTube blocked our interview with a prominent neuroscientist who called the third quarantine in France a 'health dictatorship.' Leaving the house with a pass is a blatant violation of freedoms, he believes. Well, YouTube considers it a violation that we published a video in which an opinion is voiced that does not correspond to the official position of the authorities," the agency said on Telegram on Saturday.

The interview, which gathered 112,000 views on YouTube before it was blocked, is still available on the website of Sputnik France.

Foreign social media platforms regularly block content produced by Russian media. In particular, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews agency without explaining the reasons. Besides, back in October of the last year Twitter branded RT's feature on the US election as potentially misleading, and also removed the RIA Novosti account from the search results. Earlier, Twitter blocked the profiles of RT and Sputnik in the same way.

Moscow described actions undermining the work of Russian media in the EU countries as politically motivated and violating press freedoms.

