YouTube Blocks Sputnik's Trump Speech Video Over Missing Context

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:54 PM

Sputnik has become one of several news outlets whose upload of former US President Donald Trump's first public speech since leaving office was taken down by YouTube for providing only a "bare minimum of context."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Sputnik has become one of several news outlets whose upload of former US President Donald Trump's first public speech since leaving office was taken down by YouTube for providing only a "bare minimum of context."

Google warned Sputnik on Tuesday that the video, in which Trump again alleged vote fraud during the 2020 US presidential election, would receive a "strike" for violating the EDSA policy that requires potentially sensitive content to be explicitly tagged as such.

When contacted for a comment, the office of YouTube Enterprise partnerships for Russia and post-Soviet states explained that the video contained insufficient EDSA context on Trump's Sunday address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the US state of Florida.

EDSA stands for "educational, documentary, scientific or artistic" content. The policy targets videos perceived as promoting hate speech, bullying, racial slur or nudity.

The news agency was not the only one to have the Trump video blocked under the EDSA guidelines. RT said on Tuesday its upload of the uncut Trump speech was blocked for not being labeled as "violative." As of Wednesday, similar videos posted by Reuters and ABC have been removed, while that of The Independent remained, despite having no disclaimers.

