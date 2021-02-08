MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) YouTube has blocked a video of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny calling an alleged FSB operative who the blogger claims poisoned him with a nerve agent in summer.

A banner on the video, which had had more than 27.6 million views, says it "contains content from ViacomCBS, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds."

Navalny was taken in custody last month upon returning to Russia from Germany where he received medical treatment following a suspected poisoning in Siberia.

Germany has claimed that its health officials found evidence of poisoning traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's organism.

Russian authorities have rejected the findings and requested for the evidence to be shared with them but without success.

A Moscow court on Tuesday replaced Navalny's suspended fraud sentence with 3.5 years in prison over probation breaches, prompting domestic and international protests. Russia urged the US and its allies to respect international laws and not interfere in the country's judicial process.