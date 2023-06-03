UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published June 03, 2023 | 03:00 AM

YouTube Changes Misinformation Policy to Allow Videos Claiming Fraud in 2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) YouTube announced that it will stop removing content claiming that the 2020 US presidential election was fraudulent in an attempt to avoid curtailing political speech.

"With that in mind, and with 2024 campaigns well underway, we will stop removing content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 and other past US Presidential elections. This goes into effect today, Friday, June 2," YouTube said in a press release on Friday.

Initially, YouTube banned content disputing the 2020 election in December of that year.

The updated policy is an attempt to protect users' ability to participate in open debate about political ideas that some may find controversial or based on disproven assumptions, the release said.

The company said that its other rules pertaining to election misinformation will remain unchanged and the new policy will not stop YouTube from removing content that spreads misinformation about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

YouTube and other social media companies have come under fire in recent years for engaging in censorship.

