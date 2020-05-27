YouTube Fixing Errors Causing Removal of Comments Criticizing Chinese Ruling Party-Reports

The US video hosting YouTube has started fixing an error in its moderation system that led to the removal of comments containing phrases insulting the Chinese Communist Party, media reported on Wednesday, citing the company's spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The US video hosting YouTube has started fixing an error in its moderation system that led to the removal of comments containing phrases insulting the Chinese Communist Party, media reported on Wednesday, citing the company's spokesperson.

On Tuesday, The Verge technological news website reported that YouTube had been automatically deleting Chinese-language comments containing the phrases "communist bandit" and "50-cent party" in approximately 15 seconds after publishing. According to the media, the first phrase is considered to be an insult to the Chinese government, while the second is related to the Communist Party and stems from the claims that users supporting the Chinese government allegedly receive 50 Chinese cents per post.

At the same time, comments with similar phrases and expressions in other languages are not deleted.

The Verge said that, according YouTube spokesperson, the error that caused removal of "communist bandit" and "50-cent party" had been fixed. However, the company continues to investigate errors in the moderation system and does not exclude that they may relate to comments containing other phrases.

The spokesperson did not specify what might have caused the error, but indicated that it was not related to any changes to the moderation policy.