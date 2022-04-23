YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since February 24 - Survey

UrduPoint.com

YouTube has witnessed a 21% drop in the number of Russian-language active contributors from February 24, when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, to April 20, according to the data unveiled on Saturday by Russian analytical group Brand Analytics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) YouTube has witnessed a 21% drop in the number of Russian-language active contributors from February 24, when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, to April 20, according to the data unveiled on Saturday by Russian analytical group Brand Analytics.

At the same time, TikTok lost 87% of Russian-language contributors and 93% of Russian-language content, the study said. The video sharing platform blocked users in Russia from posting new content.

Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist platform) lost 56% of its active Russian-language contributors and 55% of its Russian-language content.

Russian social media VKontakte increased the pool of its contributors by 22% and amount of content by 17% in the same period. The messenger Telegram saw a 24% increase in contributors and a 5% increase in content.

The research was conducted from February 24 through April 20. An active contributor was assumed to be a social media user who posted at least one message, comment, or repost on the day of the survey.

