MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US video-sharing platform YouTube has permanently removed two German accounts of Russia's RT broadcaster, RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday.

"YouTube has just permanently deleted both of our German channels," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Berlin-based RT Deutsch (RT DE) ” one of the deleted accounts ” ranks fourth among German-language media in terms of influence, hitting 21 million views in June, Simonyan noted.

"This is a real media war declared by Germany against Russia," she concluded.

Simonyan recalled that Luxembourg refused to issue a broadcasting license to RT, citing the opinion of the German authorities.

The head of RT in Germany and the Ruptly video news agency, Dinara Toktosunova, confirmed the RT DE and DFP accounts have been removed from YouTube.

Last month, Luxembourg's media regulator denied RT a license to broadcast in German in the country due to the channel's alleged non-compliance with technical criteria. RT's legal team is currently studying Luxembourg's response, after which it will decide on further actions.