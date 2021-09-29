UrduPoint.com

YouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts Of Russia's RT - Simonyan

Daniyal Sohail 48 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

YouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT - Simonyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US video-sharing platform YouTube has permanently removed two German accounts of Russia's RT broadcaster, RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday.

"YouTube has just permanently deleted both of our German channels," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Berlin-based RT Deutsch (RT DE) ” one of the deleted accounts ” ranks fourth among German-language media in terms of influence, hitting 21 million views in June, Simonyan noted.

"This is a real media war declared by Germany against Russia," she concluded.

Simonyan recalled that Luxembourg refused to issue a broadcasting license to RT, citing the opinion of the German authorities.

The head of RT in Germany and the Ruptly video news agency, Dinara Toktosunova, confirmed the RT DE and DFP accounts have been removed from YouTube.

Last month, Luxembourg's media regulator denied RT a license to broadcast in German in the country due to the channel's alleged non-compliance with technical criteria. RT's legal team is currently studying Luxembourg's response, after which it will decide on further actions.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Luxembourg June YouTube Media From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What ..

Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What US Delegations Are Thinking Ab ..

1 minute ago
 Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects o ..

Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects of the province: CM Balochistan ..

1 minute ago
 President for businessmen role to aware women, PWD ..

President for businessmen role to aware women, PWDs on govt's welfare initiative ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.