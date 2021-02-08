YouTube Restores Navalny Investigative Video Blocked on Copyright Grounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Youtube on Monday restored a video of Alexey Navalny confronting an alleged FSB operative over his poisoning, after geoblocking it over copyright infringement.

The video of the Russian opposition activist calling his alleged assassin had been viewed more than 27.

6 million times when it was blocked "on copyright grounds" for containing content from ViacomCBS media company.

Navalny fell into coma and was airlifted to Germany in August after becoming seriously ill on a flight in Siberia. Berlin claimed it found traces of a nerve agent in his system. Russia has rejected the accusations of having him poisoned and asked Germany to share its findings.