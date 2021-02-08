UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Restores Navalny Investigative Video Blocked On Copyright Grounds

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

YouTube Restores Navalny Investigative Video Blocked on Copyright Grounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Youtube on Monday restored a video of Alexey Navalny confronting an alleged FSB operative over his poisoning, after geoblocking it over copyright infringement.

The video of the Russian opposition activist calling his alleged assassin had been viewed more than 27.

6 million times when it was blocked "on copyright grounds" for containing content from ViacomCBS media company.

Navalny fell into coma and was airlifted to Germany in August after becoming seriously ill on a flight in Siberia. Berlin claimed it found traces of a nerve agent in his system. Russia has rejected the accusations of having him poisoned and asked Germany to share its findings.

Related Topics

Russia Company Germany Berlin August Media From Share Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

55 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

1 hour ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

1 hour ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.